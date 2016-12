A Taste of Sunshine, the Cuban and Caribbean-inspired eatery located at 14 North Main St. in Brewer, closed last weekend after 10 months in business.

The restaurant, owned by Maine transplant Steve Santiago and his family, served Cuban sandwiches and other Caribbean treats such as fried plantains (tostones) and Ropa Vieja, a stewed beef dish.

Another Cuban restaurant, Cubita Libre Cafeteria, also opened on Hogan Road in Bangor in August 2016. It remains open.