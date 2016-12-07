Giacomo’s in downtown Bangor is not closing for breakfast; will remain open mornings

Though a sign posted on Tuesday led customers to believe Giacomo’s in downtown Bangor was going to be permanently closed in the mornings, opening only for lunch, owner Brett Settle said on Wednesday that that was not the case.

According to Settle, Giacomo’s will retain its usual morning hours, and that the Tuesday morning closure was temporary. Giacomo’s was open for usual breakfast and coffee business on Wednesday.

The restaurant has, however, changed its lunch menu, offering a more streamlined, locally-sourced version of its many sandwiches and salads. The menu is posted above; the note about “new hours” is not correct.