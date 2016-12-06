Giacomo’s in downtown now only open for lunch, beginning at 11 a.m.

Regular morning customers at Giacomo’s in Bangor on Tuesday morning were likely surprised to see that the downtown breakfast and lunch staple was now closed for breakfast hours. With no announcement other than a sign taped to the door, it appears that for the time being the eatery will now be opening at 11 a.m.

It also appears that the eatery, owned by Brett Settle and open since 2007 minus a brief break for renovations, will now be offering a shortened menu, as seen on the sign below. Settle also owns Brahma Grill, a restaurant just up the street from Giacomo’s, on Hammond Street.

