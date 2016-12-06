Giacomo’s in downtown now only open for lunch, beginning at 11 a.m.

Greater Bangor
By

Regular morning customers at Giacomo’s in Bangor on Tuesday morning were likely surprised to see that the downtown breakfast and lunch staple was now closed for breakfast hours. With no announcement other than a sign taped to the door, it appears that for the time being the eatery will now be opening at 11 a.m.

It also appears that the eatery, owned by Brett Settle and open since 2007 minus a brief break for renovations, will now be offering a shortened menu, as seen on the sign below. Settle also owns Brahma Grill, a restaurant just up the street from Giacomo’s, on Hammond Street.

20161206_094148

Recommend this article
Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.