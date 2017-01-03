Cafe inside Antiques Marketplace in Bangor closes to make room for more retail space

The cafe inside Antiques Marketplace, the downtown Bangor antiques mall, has been shuttered by owner Paul Cook, to be replaced by expanded space for business’ retail operations.

“I hate the food business and it’s not part of my future,” said Cook, who owns the entire Coe Block where the Marketplace is located. “It was supposed to just be a place for folks to get a cup of coffee while they were shopping, but then it turned into soup and sandwiches and on and on… we just don’t need it anymore.”

Construction is already underway to remove the lunch counter, and Cook anticipates the space being full of vendors and other retail within 60 days. The Marketplace will remain open during the renovations.

“It’s a great spot, right in front of the building, so we can move our glass cases up front, which can cut down on shoplifting,” said Cook. “It’ll also allow us more flexibility in hours. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for years now. If I don’t see another potato chip or package of Skittles I’ll be a very happy guy.”