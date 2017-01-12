Java Joe’s in downtown Bangor has changed its name to 98 Wake n’ Shake

Owners announced this week a name change for Java Joe’s, the longtime downtown Bangor coffee and sandwich shop located next door to BookMarc’s (which recently announced it’ll be closing for good Jan. 31).

Java Joe’s will now be known as 98 Wake n’ Shake, a reference to both the eatery’s address — 98 Central St. — and to the fact that the eatery offers coffee, breakfast and ice cream, alongside many other lunch items. A new street sign is up already.

“The wake is for the coffee, of course, and the shake is for the fact that we have all kinds of new stuff, including ice cream and milkshakes,” said Lisa Overlock, who bought the business in January 2016 with her niece, Regan. “A lot of people still thought we were just a coffee shop, and we’re not.”

Though 98 Wake n’ Shake does still serve coffee, Overlock has expanded the menu to include an array of Nathan’s Hot Dogs with specialty toppings, homemade chili and fresh salads. There’s also a large selection of Gifford’s Ice Cream.

Overlock said business has been picking up in recent months as downtown Bangor denizens realize the menu has changed.

“It’s getting better now. It took a while for people to get to know our changes,” she said. “We wanted to get away from the Java Joe’s thing. We wanted a fresh start.”