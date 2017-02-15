Taste of India in Bangor undergoing renovations; new menu and bar set for late February re-opening

Taste of India, a staple of downtown Bangor’s dining scene for the past 25 years, is currently closed and is undergoing extensive renovations, said co-owner Shri Kant.

Kant, who took over operations of the restaurant about a year ago, has planned a number of changes to the venerable Indian establishment — though he does plan to keep menu favorites like Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Curry on the menu.

The interior of the restaurant is being remodeled, and will now feature a bar offering handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine. The menu will reflect a new fusion of Indian and French cuisine, including some new coconut-based curries and several lamb shank and lamb chop dishes.

“It’s going to be more of a bistro-style menu. I was inspired by Indian restaurants in Boston and New York and Chicago,” said Kant, a 2009 graduate of Bangor High School.

Kant said he plans a grand re-opening on Feb. 25, to coincide with the restaurant’s 25th anniversary. For more information, like Taste of India on Facebook.