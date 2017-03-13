A little snow makes no difference: Gifford’s Ice Cream Stands open this Friday, with free cones

Robins appearing, the days getting longer, Girl Scout Cookies arriving, perhaps a crocus or two. These are the signs of spring. But in Maine, we’ve got another sign of spring: the opening day for Gifford’s Ice Cream Stands across the state.

The five Gifford’s locations in Bangor, Auburn, Farmington, Skowhegan and Waterville will open for business for the year for on Friday, March 17. In yet another crowd-pleasing tradition, Gifford’s will offer free small two-scoop cones between 6 and 8 p.m. that day. A little snow won’t stop you, will it? It snowed last year too, and people still lined up, so expect a crowd if you go on Friday.

Gifford’s this year also will offer six new flavors, including Chocolate Peanut Butter, Moo-slide (coffee liqueur ice cream with fudge ripple and chocolate bits), Power Play Fudge (vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookies, chocolate hockey pucks and fudge ripple, already in stores), Southern Peach, Superhero (red, blue and yellow-colored vanilla ice cream), and Blueberry Oat Crumble (vanilla frozen yogurt with cinnamon oat clusters and wild blueberry ripple).