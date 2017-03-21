Jordan’s Snack Bar in Ellsworth to open for season on March 22

While it might not be time quite yet to put on your shorts and sandals, yet another harbinger of warmer weather has arrived: the opening of Jordan’s Snack Bar in Ellsworth.

The iconic roadside eatery on Route 1 in Ellsworth will start serving up fried clams, onion rings, lobster and crab rolls, Gifford’s ice cream and the Big Jim burger at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. As the weather warms further, the outdoor seating and playground will open, though there’s also an arcade and pool tables, and a gazebo which will feature live bands on Wednesdays beginning in late May, alongside cruise-in night, featuring classic and antique cars.

For more information, like Jordan’s Snack Bar on Facebook.