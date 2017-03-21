Jordan’s Snack Bar in Ellsworth to open for season on March 22

Down East & Acadia, Openings
By

BDN file photo

While it might not be time quite yet to put on your shorts and sandals, yet another harbinger of warmer weather has arrived: the opening of Jordan’s Snack Bar in Ellsworth.

The iconic roadside eatery on Route 1 in Ellsworth will start serving up fried clams, onion rings, lobster and crab rolls, Gifford’s ice cream and the Big Jim burger at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. As the weather warms further, the outdoor seating and playground will open, though there’s also an arcade and pool tables, and a gazebo which will feature live bands on Wednesdays beginning in late May, alongside cruise-in night, featuring classic and antique cars.

For more information, like Jordan’s Snack Bar on Facebook.

 

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.