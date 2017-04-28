Bangor Farmers’ Market weekly outdoor season begins April 30, with some new offerings

Now we know it’s really spring. The Bangor Farmers’ Market will begin its warm weather season this Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Abbott Square Parking Lot at the corner of Harlow and Franklin Streets, across the street from the Bangor Public Library. Expect some early spring greens, over-wintered root vegetables, lots of meats, cheeses and baked goods, and seedlings ready to plant for your summer garden.

New to the Bangor market this year is the addition of the YumBus, the new food truck from Billi Barker of the Enchanted Kitchen at Fire Fly Farm. Barker will serve up hot, freshly-made crepes stuffed with both savory and sweet fillings from her repurposed mini-bus. She’s already been serving crepes at the Orono and Belfast markets, so now Bangor gets a chance to taste what Barker is cooking — in addition to her many scones, cookies, hand pies and breads.

Wondering when other eastern Maine farmers markets will begin their summer hours? We’re glad you asked. The Orono Farmers’ Market begins summer hours (8 a.m. to noon) on Saturday, May 6 in the Pine Street Parking Lot, though it doesn’t move to its summer home in the Steam Plant parking lot until May 20. The Ohio Street Farmers’ Market begins its weekly summer season oon Wednesday, May 17 out at the Bangor Grange Hall, with hours from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The Brewer Farmers’ Market begins on Saturday, May 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brewer Auditorium, and the Hampden Farmers’ Market begins on Friday, May 19 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Hampden town office.

