Bangor’s newest coffee shop Wicked Brew opens on Park Street

You almost have to pause for a moment when you step through the door at 173 Park Street. You’ve exited the streets of Bangor and found yourself somewhere far away, where you can slow down, perhaps curl up with a coffee and good book and just take a moment to yourself.

It’s lovely.

Strands of lights illuminate the open ceiling and instrumental music plays quietly throughout. To your left is a hand-painted mural. To your right, there’s seating — booths, tables and more. And there’s more art, an entire wall of it, actually. You can’t miss the faux fireplace too; it adds a certain ambiance.

There’s no doubt: Wicked Brew Coffee Bar, Bangor’s newest coffeehouse, is so inviting.

The space, last occupied by vintage shop Ivy and Lace, has undergone a transformation from quaint retail spot to cozy, dreamy coffee enclave. It’s worth a visit soon. Coffees, espresso drinks, teas and more are available. So is an array of breakfast options. They’ll be serving up oatmeals, paninis, soups and more.

Wicked Brew just opened on Monday, but mid-Tuesday morning there were folks sipping drinks and enjoying the calm, peaceful atmosphere. And at first sip, I can say that they make a good latte.

Wicked Brew Coffee Bar, 173 Park Street, is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.