Giacomo’s in downtown Bangor will reopen this week

After nearly five months closed, Giacomo’s, the popular downtown Bangor eatery and market, will reopen this Friday with a new menu, new market and deli offerings, and a completely renovated interior.

Matt Haskell, who also owns Blaze Restaurant in Bangor and in Bar Harbor, bought the business from former owner Brett Settle, after Settle abruptly closed Giacomo’s just before Christmas 2016.

Though Haskell initially planned to reopen sometime in February, he and his staff eventually opted to instead fully renovate the interior of the space at 1 Central St., a task that took months to complete. Longtime customers will notice that there’s much more room in the dining area, and that the huge mural depicting the 1937 shooting of gangster Al Brady on Central St. has been taken down; mural owner Steve Smith donated it to the Bangor Historical Society after Giacomo’s initially closed.

“The whole place is just completely different. From front to back and top to bottom, everything is totally rebuilt and up to code,” said Haskell.

Paninis, salads, soups, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and espresso and coffee will remain on the menu, alongside new offerings like gourmet sub sandwiches and a full juice and smoothie bar. Salads and sandwiches are priced between $9 and $14, though there is a $25 lobster melt for those looking for a hearty, top shelf lunch. Create your own chopped salads start at $9, while juices and smoothies start at $7.

Also new will be a selection of gourmet meat, seafood, produce, wine and Maine craft beer, including chicken, beef and pork from local farms, sustainably caught Maine seafood, and hard to find bottles from acclaimed Maine craft breweries like Oxbow and Austin Street.

“There’s definitely no other place in the Bangor area to get stuff like this,” said Haskell.

Haskell said Giacomo’s will officially open at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 19, but that the eatery will likely open its doors at 8 a.m. Thursday for an initial test run. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.