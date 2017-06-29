The Whole Grain Bakeshop, vegan and gluten-free bakery, has new location in Brewer

Kelly Thompson, owner of the Whole Grain Bakeshop in Brewer, became so overwhelmed with orders last fall that this year, she decided to move her vegan and gluten-free bakery into larger, permanent digs.

Thompson spent all of May moving out of the kitchen at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Brewer and into a larger commercial kitchen and storefront at 231 North Main St. in Brewer. A grand opening was held last week.

“I’ve always said that I wanted a place of my own, some help, and a line out the door,” said Thompson. “[I now] have a larger, more well-equipped kitchen to increase production and be able to meet the demand.”

Thompson makes a wide array of gluten-free and vegan treats, including breads, cookies, coffee cakes, whoopie pies, muffins, biscuits and more, as well as cakes and cupcakes to order.

With the move has come an expansion of the menu, including coffee and tea, weekly soups, stews and chowders made in the crock pot, and oven-baked casseroles to take home and re-heat. Thompson will also sell local products like Savage Coffee Company coffee, Highland Organics teas and blueberry products, Kinney’s Sugarhouse maple products, and a variety of gluten-free and vegan candies.

Thompson, a 2010 UMaine graduate where she studied human nutrition, opened her business in June 2014, initially selling at local farmer’s markets and taking orders. She said there was a distinct lack of options in the Bangor area for gluten-free and vegan treats, and decided to fill the void with her goodies.

“Through my extensive research, I’ve identified a huge need in this area for healthier baked goods, as well as, the pressing need for more gluten-free options,” she said.

For more information, visit wholegrainbakeshop.com.