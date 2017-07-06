Cubita Libre Cafeteria expands into former Quiznos on Hogan Road in Bangor

Cubita Libre Cafeteria, the Cuban take out restaurant that opened late last summer, has moved and expanded from its former location at 661 Hogan Road into a new, additional location next door at the Maine Square Mall, at 659 Hogan Road.

659 Hogan Road was formerly the home of a Quiznos Sub Sandwich shop, which has now closed. In its place, Cubita Libre will serve an array of sandwiches, including their huge, flavorful Cuban sandwiches and a number of other new ones. The original location at 661 Hogan Road will remain open as well, serving the traditional Cuban hot dishes like Ropa Vieja, Boliche, fried plantains, Cuban-style coffee, and desserts like flan. Additionally, a new bar has been added to the original location, offering beer and classic Cuban and Caribbean cocktails like mojitos, Pina Coladas, daiquiris and the iconic Cuba Libre, a.k.a. a rum and coke.

Cubita Libre opened in August 2016, with owners Sigfredo and Jennice Rodriguez offering homestyle Cuban cuisine, mostly for takeout. With the expansion, they can now offer more seating, where before there was seating for only a handful of people.

Sigfredo Rodriguez said that he and his wife hope to expand in the next two years to open franchises elsewhere in Maine, beginning with Bar Harbor and Portland, and hopefully expanding into other parts of New England after that.

Cubita Libre is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays. A full menu can be found online; to make an order, call 866-430-8995.