Manny’s Greek Grill opens in Ellsworth, serving up classic Greek diner food

Manny’s Greek Grill, a new Greek restaurant serving up Greek diner classics, has opened in Ellsworth, in the Mill Mall just off State Street.

Manny’s, owned by the husband and wife couple of Menelaos Kaminaris and Stacy Roguski and their family, had a soft opening last week, and is presently serving a small menu of items including gyros, souvlaki, kabobs and salads, as well as fresh-cut fries, baklava, imported Greek olives and house-made tzatziki with pita bread. The menu will expand in the coming weeks to include lamb dishes and other specialties.

Manny’s Greek Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Food is available for eat in or take out; to place an order, call 412-0981. The physical address is 248 State St. in Ellsworth.