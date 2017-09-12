Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery working to open second location in Portland

Bob’s Clam Hut, the iconic Kittery seafood eatery that greets folks driving across the border from New Hampshire to Maine will, for the first time in its more than 60-year history, open a second location.

Bob’s Clam Hut is readying renovations to 109 Cumberland Ave. in Portland, the former location of 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille. According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, the new location “will continue its emphasis on classic New England seafood, but with a few tweaks to offerings that better align with the Portland dining community and leverage distinct features of the new space.”

Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery serves up Maine seafood classics like lobster and crab rolls, fish sandwiches and, of course, fried clams and other fried seafood, in a casual, take out joint atmosphere. Over the course of six decades, it’s been a staple of southern Maine dining, and has been featured in USA Today, Forbes Magazine and on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

A specific opening date has not yet been named.