Ondine, new restaurant in Belfast, to feature locally-sourced menu items

Evan Mallett, acclaimed chef and owner of the Black Trumpet restaurant in Portsmouth, N.H., will open his latest restaurant, Ondine Oyster & Wine Bar, in Belfast this Friday.

Ondine, named after a mythological elemental water spirit, will feature menu items that showcase an array of locally, sustainably-sourced ingredients, including seafood, meats and produce from Midcoast Maine’s many farms. At Black Trumpet, Mallett draws from a wide variety of world cuisines in his cooking, and, according to an interview with the chef earlier this week, he plans to do something similar with Ondine — albeit with a stronger focus on seafood, and with a more affordably priced menu.

Ondine will open in the historic building at 108 Main St. in downtown Belfast, a location that’s seen a number of tenants over the past five years, including the original site of Erin French’s The Lost Kitchen and two raw food restaurants from Matthew Kenney, including The Gothic and Arata, the latter of which closed earlier this year.