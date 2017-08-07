Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor has new owners; fourth generation of Soucy family takes over

72 years after it opened in Bangor, Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor has new ownership — the fourth generation of the Soucy family took over operations of the stalwart Bangor business last month.

Brett Soucy and his wife, Shelby, took over the establishment on July 17. Brett Soucy is the great-grandson of Frank Soucy, who opened the Bake Shop with his brother, Joseph and son, Frank, Jr, in 1945 on Hancock Street. The business moved to its current location at 199 State St. two years later.

Frank’s Bake Shop offers fresh-baked cookies, donuts, breads, rolls, muffins and pies, as well as custom cakes and homemade ice cream. It serves up lunch specials daily, as well as breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

The most recent owners of Frank’s Bake Shop were siblings Teresa Soucy, Dick Soucy and Bernadette Gaspar. Brett Soucy, 45, is a graduate of John Bapst High School, and is the son of Dick Soucy. Brett and Shelby Soucy have two children, Elliott and Bella.

A full list of the offerings available at Frank’s Bake Shop can be found online at www.franksbakery.com/home.cfm