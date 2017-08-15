Kashi Hibachi, new Japanese restaurant, has opened on Stillwater Ave. in Bangor

Kashi Hibachi, the new Japanese restaurant, hibachi grill and cocktail bar located on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor, has opened this week.

The new restaurant, in the works for about a year, will serve sushi, Japanese and Chinese hot appetizer and entrees, and hibachi favorites from the grill. There’s also a lunch menu, and a large bar serving an array of specialty cocktails and sakes, as well as beer and wine. The interior, boasting four full dining rooms, is designed in bright reds and blues, with gold accents.

Manager Chris Chan held a soft opening the evening of Aug. 14, with regular business hours to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Kashi will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Kashi is owned by the owners of Portland’s Kon Asian Bistro; Stillwater Crossing, the development the restaurant is housed in is owned by South Portland developer Vinny Maietta. The development is also home to Elevation Burger, and is next door to both Buffalo Wild Wings and Hobby Lobby.

Bangor is no stranger to hibachi-style restaurants: the wildly popular Kobe Japanese Grill opened in 2012, and is consistently busy year-round. Hibachi restaurants seat a group of people around a large grill, where the chef cooks rice and proteins for the diner, typically putting on a show of spinning spatulas, tossing eggs and lighting fires while they cook.

To make a reservation or to call in an order for takeout, call 907-2998.