Oriental Jade to feature special “IT”-themed menu in honor of movie’s premiere

Popular Bangor Chinese restaurant Oriental Jade is getting into the “IT” spirit with a special “IT”-themed menu, available beginning Sept. 7 and for the next few weeks.

It’s believed that Oriental Jade is the model for the Jade of the Orient Restaurant featured in the “IT” book — according to co-owner Lilian Lo, Stephen and Tabitha King used to dine at the restaurant regularly. In the book, the eatery is the setting for an important scene, in which the Loser’s Club realizes that the monstrous Pennywise seems to be everywhere, including sending the group messages through some rather gruesomely-filled fortune cookies.

Food specials will include a Pennywise Platter, and special Fortune Cookie “Eyeballs,” with eyeball-like features. Drink specials will include The Bloody Mike Hanlon and The Suffering Bill, drinks named after two members of The Losers’ Club.

“We have tourists visit the restaurant all the time because they read the book and know the connection,” said Lo. “We’re as excited as the rest of Stephen’s fans to see how this movie plays out on the big screen.”

Oriental Jade is located on Bangor Mall Boulevard, just a few hundred feet from Bangor Mall Cinemas, where “IT” will premiere on Sept. 7.