Portland market and bakery to expand to Cape Elizabeth

The popular Portland-based Rosemont Market & Bakery will open its first location south of the city when it expands to a former trolley stop in Cape Elizabeth, The Forecaster reported.

The 537 Shore Road location will be the gourmet grocer and deli’s sixth, after four in the city of Portland and one in Yarmouth, according to The Forecaster.

Rosemont’s head butcher, Carlos Tirado, will manage the new Cape Elizabeth market in addition to continuing to manage the company’s meat production, The Forecaster reported.