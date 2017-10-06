Food truck season in the Bangor area is winding down; here’s where you can still get a snack

As colder weather approaches, we bid adieu to all those fun summertime things, including most food trucks in the Bangor area. There are still a few weekends to get some treats, however. What’s still open?
- Pompeii Pizza has closed down for the season on the Bangor Waterfront, but for the next few weekends, they’ll be setting up shop in the parking lot of Marsh Island Brewing in Orono. Expect to see them from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays this weekend, the weekend of Oct. 12-14, and likely the weekend of Oct. 19-21, before totally closing down for the season.
- Grillin’ Brazilian had a successful first season out near Hollywood Cinemas on Odlin Road in Bangor. This weekend and the following weekend, they’ll be serving up delicious Brazilian cuisine at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Pick apples and pumpkins, conquer the corn maze, and get lunch, too!
- Casa Mexicana and Melt have both closed down for the season; expect them back in Spring 2018.
- Northwoods Gourmet Girl had its first summer on the Brewer Waterfront this year, and is now sticking closer to home in Greenville, parking in downtown Greenville on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; check their FB for specific hours. You can also snag some of Abby Freethy’s goodies at this year’s Maine Harvest Festival, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Nov. 11-12.
- Wild Cow Creamery closed up shop on the Waterfront in late August, actually, but their Belfast location remains open through November for all your ice cream needs.